Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,790 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after buying an additional 777,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,226,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 539,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,766 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.