Nabox Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.51 Million (NABOX)

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Nabox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Nabox has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and $1.51 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nabox has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00063290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00077873 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.87 or 0.08189098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00081361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,309.12 or 0.99748336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007526 BTC.

About Nabox

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,540,771,286 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Buying and Selling Nabox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using U.S. dollars.

