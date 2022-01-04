Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,787 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.09. 1,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,346. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $73.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.