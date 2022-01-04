NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.04. 75,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,311. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.41 and a 200 day moving average of $162.61. The stock has a market cap of $262.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

