Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 78,104 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$81.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.19. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

