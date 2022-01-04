Avalon Investment & Advisory Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $17,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $143.31. 25,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,126. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.16. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

