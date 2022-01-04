VAULT Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,070.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. VAULT has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $2,070.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $5.11 or 0.00011027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00077211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.46 or 0.08193301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00081590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,338.14 or 1.00004185 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007542 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 510,010 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

