River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 145,636 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145,636 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 35.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 9,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 34,258 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.68.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.