Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Align Technology posted earnings of $2.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $24.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $623.50. 552,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,469. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $652.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $657.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

