Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) versus Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) and Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lincoln National pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lincoln National pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lincoln National has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

This table compares Jackson Financial and Lincoln National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A Lincoln National 7.08% 7.56% 0.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jackson Financial and Lincoln National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jackson Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00 Lincoln National 1 6 3 0 2.20

Jackson Financial currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.20%. Lincoln National has a consensus price target of $71.73, indicating a potential downside of 1.26%. Given Lincoln National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lincoln National is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Lincoln National shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Lincoln National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jackson Financial and Lincoln National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lincoln National $17.44 billion 0.75 $499.00 million $6.92 10.50

Lincoln National has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial.

Summary

Lincoln National beats Jackson Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations. The Annuities segment provides tax-deferred investment growth and lifetime income opportunities for its clients by offering fixed and variable annuities. The Retirement Plan Services segment includes employers with retirement plan products and services, primarily in the defined contribution retirement plan marketplaces. The Life Insurance segment focuses on the creation and protection of wealth for its clients by providing life insurance products, including term insurance, both single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance, and indexed universal life insurance products. The Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products, which includes term life, disability, dental, vision and accident and critical illness

