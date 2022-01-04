Helix (HLIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $77.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Helix has a total market cap of $85,336.06 and $77.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helix has traded 46.2% lower against the dollar. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00020468 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000690 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HLIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.