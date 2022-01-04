SAFE DEAL Hits Market Cap of $3.65 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $465,510.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $3.19 or 0.00006895 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00077211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.46 or 0.08193301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00081590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,338.14 or 1.00004185 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007542 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,342,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,327 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

