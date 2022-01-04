Chonk (CHONK) Price Hits $24.80

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Chonk has a market cap of $967,164.18 and approximately $1,491.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.80 or 0.00053545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00054761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

CHONK is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

