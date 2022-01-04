Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $22.38 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $22,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 30.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.65. 11,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.76. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 194.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.85.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

