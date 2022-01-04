Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $38,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.97. 54,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,204. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.88. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

