SWS Partners Boosts Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SWS Partners grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Square were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Square by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 912,282 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $15,575,301. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.66.

SQ stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.72. The stock had a trading volume of 43,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.74 and a 200 day moving average of $236.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.21, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

