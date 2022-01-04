Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $51.29 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $51,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $499.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,743. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $467.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.00. The stock has a market cap of $470.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

