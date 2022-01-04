Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $62.54 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,158 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $62,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,119,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 32,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 150,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

CSCO stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 302,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,288,428. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $263.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

