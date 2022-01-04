Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Tops $63.14 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $63.14 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.00319444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000818 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003639 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,725,367,088 coins and its circulating supply is 1,628,561,731 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.