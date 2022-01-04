Stacks (STX) Price Hits $2.44 on Top Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $3.15 billion and approximately $115.93 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00005263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00183812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00063269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.29 or 0.00227341 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003740 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00078320 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,291,979,444 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars.

