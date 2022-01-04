DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 1.1% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $520.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,561 shares of company stock worth $11,969,788. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

