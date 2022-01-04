BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Sells 177,002 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,586 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 177,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.