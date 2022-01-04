DistX (DISTX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,135.00

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. DistX has a market capitalization of $14,871.63 and approximately $8,135.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DistX coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00062999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00079526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.35 or 0.08197101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00082512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.12 or 0.99966104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007520 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

