DEAPcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $126.61 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $126.61 million and $6.88 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00054258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,903,202 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

