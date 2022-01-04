Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.8% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

NYSE CVX opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $229.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.