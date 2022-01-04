Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $92.42 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 2.1% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $92,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $723.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,334. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $473.32 and a 12-month high of $731.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $654.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.22. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.