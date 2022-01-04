Randolph Co Inc Purchases 1,452 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Randolph Co Inc increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 775,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 3.6% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $28,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Corning by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.05. 92,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,824. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

