Arianee (ARIA20) Price Tops $0.74 on Top Exchanges

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arianee has a market cap of $19.23 million and approximately $1,550.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arianee has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arianee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00062994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00080203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.76 or 0.08204152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00080547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.78 or 0.99807930 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arianee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARIA20USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.