Super Zero Protocol (SERO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.92 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.76 or 0.08230069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00074417 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 100.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,709,584 coins and its circulating supply is 339,609,793 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

