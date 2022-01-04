Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 64 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,045.11 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,916.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,717.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,951.65.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

