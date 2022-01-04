Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.3% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 85,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,708,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $95,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.