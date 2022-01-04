Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE BXMT traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. 1,143,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,625. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

