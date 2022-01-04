Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is based in PURCHASE, N.Y. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CGTX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 371,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,281. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55). Analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognition Therapeutics news, Director Peggy Wallace purchased 3,000 shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

