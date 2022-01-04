Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,149 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.85% of Masco worth $115,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,340,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,939 shares of company stock worth $8,407,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

