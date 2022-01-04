Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 743,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $154,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Etsy by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 422,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total transaction of $282,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,715 shares of company stock worth $67,613,922. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $11.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.51. 31,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

