Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.52% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $164,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,730,743,000 after acquiring an additional 136,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,224,867,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after acquiring an additional 353,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock traded down $9.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.