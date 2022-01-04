Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up about 2.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $297,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 631.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 10.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC traded down $14.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $390.50. 5,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,205. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.43.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

