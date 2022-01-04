WOM Protocol Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.21 million and $245,380.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

