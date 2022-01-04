ZClassic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,417.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $6,417.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.13 or 0.00322679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00141178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00090278 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003254 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

