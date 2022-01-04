Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells 5,470 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $64,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,251. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $101,000.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

