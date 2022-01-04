MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Sells $2,396,312.23 in Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $2,396,312.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roger Md Medel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $1,816,803.56.

On Thursday, October 28th, Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00.

NYSE MD traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. 463,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,667. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 124.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

