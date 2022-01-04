MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Sells $2,396,312.23 in Stock

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $2,396,312.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Roger Md Medel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00.
- On Monday, December 27th, Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $1,816,803.56.
- On Thursday, October 28th, Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00.
NYSE MD traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. 463,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,667. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 124.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.
About MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
