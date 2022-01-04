Matisse Capital Invests $442,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Matisse Capital owned about 0.17% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 114.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 101,575 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 135,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,070,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $$50.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,960. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.