The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lowered its holdings in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Matisse Capital owned about 1.84% of The New Ireland Fund worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 14.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.49. 10,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,242. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.2808 per share. This is a boost from The New Ireland Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

