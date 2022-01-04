Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) will post $485.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Toast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.05 million and the lowest is $480.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million.

TOST has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.11.

TOST stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. 23,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,159. Toast has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

