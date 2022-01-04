$260,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will post $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. Aethlon Medical reported sales of $630,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $1.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ AEMD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,605. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 32.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 33,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

