Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Shares of WELL traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,870. Welltower has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.53. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.27, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.