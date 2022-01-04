The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital cut its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. The Taiwan Fund makes up about 1.1% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Matisse Capital owned 1.13% of The Taiwan Fund worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 5,902.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

TWN traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $2.9227 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from The Taiwan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th.

The Taiwan Fund Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

