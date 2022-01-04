Matisse Capital Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Matisse Capital lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 131,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund makes up approximately 2.2% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,464,000 after purchasing an additional 699,384 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,738,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,493,000 after purchasing an additional 72,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CAF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 20,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,271. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.04.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

