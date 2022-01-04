Rossmore Private Capital Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.8% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,288,428. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $264.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.