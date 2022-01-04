Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.16 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 47,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

